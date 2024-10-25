Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after buying an additional 1,853,598 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,357 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.