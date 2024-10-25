Court Place Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 41,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.05. 1,090,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

