CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.51 and traded as high as $189.79. CRA International shares last traded at $189.78, with a volume of 16,892 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,161.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

