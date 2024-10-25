CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Declares GBX 2.06 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance
CVCG opened at GBX 118.99 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £151.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,388.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.63. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.57).
About CVC Income & Growth GBP
