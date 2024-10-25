CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG) Declares GBX 2.06 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CVC Income & Growth GBP Price Performance

CVCG opened at GBX 118.99 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £151.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,388.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.63. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.57).

Get CVC Income & Growth GBP alerts:

About CVC Income & Growth GBP

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.