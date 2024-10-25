Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $342.73 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $342.73 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,035,267,640 coins and its circulating supply is 210,393,750 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

