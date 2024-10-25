Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Premier Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
PFC opened at $23.98 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $858.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Premier Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.
