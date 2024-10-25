Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 617.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

