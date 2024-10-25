Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

NYSE C opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

