Dakota Wealth Management Has $16.39 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,491 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

