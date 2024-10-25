TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $143.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $152.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

TFII stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,891,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

