Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 2.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

