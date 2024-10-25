Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.31 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8,519.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.