Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 114.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

