Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $9.06. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 733 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

