Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.48. 9,709,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,717,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

LCID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

