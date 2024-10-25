On October 24, 2024, Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with a certain accredited investor for a registered direct offering of 1,136,364 shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price of $0.88 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 25, 2024, and is set to provide the company with gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million.

Get alerts:

The shares were offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the company’s currently effective shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed by the company on October 25, 2024.

The agreement includes standard representations, warranties, and conditions to closing, along with indemnification rights and other obligations. The full text of the form of Purchase Agreement has been attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K. It is noted that the agreement is meant to provide information on its terms and not to establish factual representations about the parties involved.

Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Company has filed the opinion and consent of its counsel, Disclosure Law Group, a Professional Corporation. Furthermore, on October 25, 2024, Super League Enterprise issued a press release concerning the Registered Direct Offering.

Investors should note that the information provided in the Purchase Agreement is not all-encompassing and should review the full agreement attached to the Form 8-K for complete details. For further information, the relevant exhibits, including the form of Securities Purchase Agreement, opinion of Disclosure Law Group, and press release are available for review.

Date: October 25, 2024

By:

Clayton Haynes

Chief Financial Officer

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Super League Enterprise’s 8K filing here.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

See Also