Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $233.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.09.

Shares of HON traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 1,952,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.32. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

