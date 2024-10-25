Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Raised to C$3.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAU. Raymond James raised their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.74.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

CVE:MAU traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$2.54. 665,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,968. The firm has a market cap of C$875.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.56.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

