Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Hits $6.63 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $181,444.57 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97735593 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $182,035.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

