MagnetGold (MTG) Price Reaches $0.0377

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $315.96 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

