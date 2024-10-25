S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Stock Performance

About S&W Seed

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 39,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.