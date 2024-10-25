S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
