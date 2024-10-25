TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 3,674.5% in October

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 3,674.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TDH Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 24,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. TDH has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.74.
TDH Company Profile
