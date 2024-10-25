TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 3,674.5% in October

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, an increase of 3,674.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TDH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 24,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. TDH has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.