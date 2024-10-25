Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $285.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.