The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,465 shares of company stock worth $14,910,886. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.19. 173,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.89 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.