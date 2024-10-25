Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 2,518,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

