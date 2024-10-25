Insider Buying: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Purchases 36,000 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £196,920 ($255,673.85).

Bodycote Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:BOY traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 553 ($7.18). The stock had a trading volume of 403,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 672.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bodycote plc has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 774 ($10.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,969.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.72) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.35) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.39) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 760 ($9.87) to GBX 750 ($9.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOY

Bodycote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and furnace/vacuum brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.