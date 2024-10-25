Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

