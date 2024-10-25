Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 2.1 %

SWDBY stock traded down SEK 0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting SEK 20.19. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 15.80 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.