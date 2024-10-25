iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Bank of Stockton’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,385. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

