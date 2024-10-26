Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY remained flat at $41.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino brand name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children’s food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, seasonal products, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.