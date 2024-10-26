Fusionist Trading Down 13% This Week (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $76.95 million and $12.62 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.1442887 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,258,462.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

