Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Decreases By 91.7%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Kronos Advanced Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,759. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

