Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Resonate Blends Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,629. The firm has a market cap of $663,635.10, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

