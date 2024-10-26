Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

