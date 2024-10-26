Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

