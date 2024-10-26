Grin (GRIN) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $7,698.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,848.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.82 or 0.00529279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00103426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00236683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00024364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00068147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.