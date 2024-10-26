Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 3,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

