Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Trading 40.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 8,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Globalink Investment Trading Up 40.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

