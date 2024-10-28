Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.87-5.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.42.

CDNS traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.77. 3,127,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.65 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

