Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 613,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 483% from the average session volume of 105,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.