Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 156778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 150,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

