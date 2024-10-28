Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
