Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

