Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

