Venom (VENOM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $149.72 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Venom has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $149.72 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.15 or 0.99654379 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,225.00 or 0.99286989 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,245,175,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,245,044,669.71 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08185396 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,433,447.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

