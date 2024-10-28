Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $94.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00006370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00037529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

