COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.560-2.580 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.56. 1,499,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -113.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.