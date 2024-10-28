Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Increases By 81.9%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TMCWW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

