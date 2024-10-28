Short Interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Increases By 81.9%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TMC the metals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TMCWW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
About TMC the metals
