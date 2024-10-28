Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SXT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,589. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $736,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,287,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.