Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLR

Miller Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,756. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Miller Industries will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Miller Industries by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $250,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.