Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,764.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

