Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 100,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRIB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 363,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

